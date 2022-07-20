Sinopec taps shale oil at mature east China oilfield

China’s Sinopec Corp said on Tuesday it has tapped a daily flow of 30 tonnes of oil and 1,500 cubic meters of gas at a mature oilfield in east China’s Jiangsu province.

By late 2021 China produced only 35,000 barrels per day (bpd) of shale oil – which is extracted from rock, and is more complex and expensive to produce than conventional crude – mostly in the northern Ordos basin and northwestern Jungar basin.

That equates to less than 1% of its total oil output.

But under a central government call to boost domestic energy supply security, national oil companies are making greater efforts to tap shale deposits.

