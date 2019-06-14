Sinopec to substitute Iran crude with Saudi grades: exec

China’s Sinopec plans to substitute Iranian crude with that of grades from Saudi Arabia and other origins in the Persian Gulf, even as scope of more purchases from the US was limited due to the overall trade and tariff-related bilateral differences, a senior company executive said.

“The crude imports from the US are taking place regularly, but the buyers here are very concerned over the current tariff disputes,” the Sinopec executive said on the sidelines of the Enmore tankers’ conference in Shanghai.

Crude importers in China are concerned about possible escalation of the US-China tariff dispute that can lead to a slowdown, and were therefore cautious on stepping up imports from the US, the executive said.

There are no special import tariffs currently imposed by China on US crude. However, if the US levies further duties on Chinese goods on top of what has already been imposed, a possibility of China retaliating cannot be ruled out, the executive added.

This concern has prompted the Chinese refiners to keep their exposure to US crude relatively small, he said.

Sinopec’s crude imports from Iran have grounded to a total halt.

“There is no question of buying Iranian crude unless there is a waiver of the US sanctions,” the executive said.

Sinopec has started substituting its purchases of Iranian crude with other origins, he said. While the shift is being done broadly from multiple suppliers in the Middle East, Saudi Arabia is the main source, he added.

At the same time, refiners such as Sinopec are still hoping for a possible US waiver for countries including China, which was until recently one of the main buyers of Iranian crude by volume, the executive said.

Another importer, Japan is trying for such a waiver from the US at the highest level and if successful, it will benefit other large buyers of Iranian crude like China as well, he said, in reference to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s ongoing visit to Tehran.

Sinopec’s refineries have the ability to produce sufficient amount of low sulfur fuels to meet anticipated demand, once the International Maritime Organization’s new norms for low-sulfur emissions from marine fuels are implemented next year.

“Actual production of low sulfur fuels will depend on demand and prices. If prices and margins are good, we can produce enough volumes,” the executive said.

Global crude prices are expected to be under control for the rest of the year due to adequate supply, the Sinopec’s executive said, pointing out that global supply is expected to increase by 1.8 mln b/d, while the demand is unlikely to increase more than 1.2 mln b/d.

He said China’s oil demand is expected to increase by 330,000 b/d and that of the US by 250,000 b/d in 2019.

“It remains to be seen whether OPEC member countries will maintain their ongoing production cuts or change policy by the end of the year,” he added.

While supplies from countries such as Libya, Venezuela and Iran have been squeezed, overall global crude prices are expected to move in a narrow range for rest of the year as demand growth is projected to be slower than the average of last 10 years, the executive said.

Several small independent refineries in China have recently slowed down crude processing due to poor margins but Sinopec is “by and large” maintaining its run rates in June compared with the previous month.

Source: Platts