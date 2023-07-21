Sinopec’s natural gas output up 7.2% in H1, crude, petrochemical output lags

Recent News

  

in General Energy News 21/07/2023

Chinese state-owned energy giant Sinopec’s 0386.HK600028.SS natural gas production in the first half of 2023 rose 7.6% from a year before to 666.1 billion cubic feet, according to a filing with the Shanghai Stock Exchange released on Thursday.

The company’s crude oil production over the same period was broadly flat on last year, with the company extracting a total of 139.7 million barrels over the period.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Andrew Hayley; Editing by Jan Harvey)

