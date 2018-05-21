Sinopec’s Shanghai refinery set to capture healthy Asian gasoil margins

China’s state-run refiner Sinopec is moving forward with its plan to turn its coastal refineries into export-oriented plants with the expansion of infrastructure facilities that will allow its Shanghai Petrochemical refinery to boost monthly gasoil exports to 210,000 mt from 120,000 mt currently. The expansion comes as middle distillate margins are rising in Asia, putting Sinopec in a good position to take advantage of the trend.

The 260,000 b/d Shanghai refinery typically exported just three to four 30,000 mt cargoes of gasoil a month due to limited storage capacity at the port within the plant’s complex, a source with the refinery said Friday.

But the company could significantly raise its international sales volume in the coming months after successfully optimizing its logistics network, Sinopec said on its website.

Sinopec Chairman Dai Houliang earlier this year set a target to speed up infrastructure construction for product exports.

“The company aims to turn all refineries along the coast into export-oriented producers,” a Beijing-based source with Sinopec said this week.

Sinopec, Asia’s largest refiner, has eight refineries along the coast with a combined capacity of 118.2 million mt/year (2.37 million b/d).

Earlier this year, Sinopec began upgrading storage and port facilities in Chenshan, about 28 km from the Shanghai plant in neighboring Zhejiang province.

The Chinese customs department in late March approved the Chenshan facility as fully qualified for oil product exports.

The Shanghai plant in April loaded a 27,000 mt gasoil cargo from Chenshan port bound for Bangladesh, according to the refinery source and information posted on Sinopec’s website.

“We can export more products now by sending the barrels to the oil port in Zhejiang province for loading,” the refinery source said.

RISING MARGINS

Sinopec could not have picked a better time to upgrade the port infrastructure as its Shanghai refinery can now reap the benefit of robust international gasoil margins by ramping up its exports in coming months.

In the Asian oil products market, middle distillates cracks continued to strengthen this month led by strong demand from Southeast Asia and the Middle East ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which began Thursday. Diesel margins globally have also been trending higher, boosted by falling stocks.

The second-month gasoil/Dubai crack swap rallied to $16.54/b Thursday, its highest since January 29 when it was at $16.71/b. The gasoil crack has averaged $15.89/b so far in the current quarter, the highest margin since Q2, 2014 when it averaged $16.36/b.

“In May, we will continue to export one cargo of gasoil through Chenshan, while three other cargoes will be loaded at the port within our plant,” the refinery source said, adding that the export plan for May was unchanged from April at 120,000 mt.

“But later on, we will increase export volumes to become an export oriented refinery,” he said.

China controls refined product exports with the issuance of quotas. Sinopec has been allocated export quotas for 2.17 million mt of gasoline, 8.46 million mt of gasoil and 7.2 million mt of jet fuel to date in 2018.

In Q1 Sinopec’s gasoil out flow was estimated at 2.43 million mt, which was about 15% of its gasoil production, customs data and the company’s Q1 report showed.

China exported 4.7 million mt of gasoil in Q1 2018, up 12% on the year, according to data from the General Administration of Customs.

