SITC International : The Successful Delivery for M/V “SITC LIDE”

On June 20, 2022, the online Delivery Ceremony of M/V “SITC LIDE” was successfully held by SITC International Holdings Co., Ltd. (SITC) and YANGZIJIANG Shipbuilding Group Ltd (YANGZIJIANG Shipbuilding Group).

All parties overcame the impact of the epidemic, strictly controlled quality and efficiency, and cooperated closely to ensure the on-time and high-quality delivery of the “SITC LIDE” vessel.

After the handover, the “SITC LIDE” will join in SITC fleet to expand the capacity of the route and provide more diverse and high-quality services to SITC customers.

Source: SITC International Holdings Co. Ltd