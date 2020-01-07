Six additional LNG tankers on way to northwest Europe

Recent News

  

Six additional liquefied natural gas tankers are on their way to ports in Britain and the Netherlands this month, port authority and Refinitv Eikon data shows.

* Gaslog Genoa is due to arrive at Britain’s South Hook on Jan. 16.

* The Umm Slal tanker is due to arrive at Britain’s South Hook terminal on Jan. 18.

* The Onaiza and Umm Al Amad tankers are both due to arrive at South Hook on Jan. 22.

* Tankers Hispania Spirit and Jurojin are due to arrive at the Netherlands, Gate terminal on Jan. 7 and Jan. 23 respectively, the data showed.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Susanna Twidale, editing by Louise Heavens)

