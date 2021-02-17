Six-figure investment strengthens First Marine Solutions’ survey and positioning service

First Marine Solutions (FMS), a leading provider of mooring solutions to the global energy sector, has made a six-figure investment to strengthen the firm’s survey and positioning service.

The investment comprises new office and workshop premises adjacent to the existing FMS headquarters in Aberdeen, and the appointments of Carl Lafferty and Marc McGruther, who join as Survey & Positioning Manager and Project Delivery Manager, respectively.

The latest appointments and the new survey base will bolster the existing in-house survey and positioning capability, firmly establishing FMS as one of the leading turnkey suppliers in the offshore moorings market. This investment will also position the business for growth in the emerging renewables market.

Survey & Positioning Manager, Carl, joins FMS with over 14 years’ experience of the on and offshore energy industry, having most recently overseen the project management function at Fugro GB (North) Marine, where he was instrumental in delivering key strategic projects.

As Project Delivery Manager, Marc brings a wealth of valuable industry experience having previously held roles within Seatronics and Saipem. Utilising his experience, Marc will oversee the project team, ensuring successful delivery for all stakeholders.

FMS’ Managing Director, Steven Brown, said: “This investment allows us to fit the final piece of the puzzle, positioning FMS as a fully integrated mooring and marine service provider, offering marine consultancy services, equipment supply and rental, and survey and positioning services across various sectors around the globe.

“The appointments of Carl and Marc are a fantastic addition to the FMS team, and I have no doubt that their extensive knowledge and expertise will not only strengthen our survey and positioning service but bring improvements to the whole business.”

Of his appointment, Carl said: “I am delighted to join FMS at a time of great opportunity within the industry, as I believe the business has adapted well to the new challenges it has faced. I am looking forward to developing the survey and positioning service, whilst working alongside my colleagues across our other service lines to deliver a truly integrated solution for our clients.”

Source: FMS