Six more LNG tankers due in western Europe in February

Six more liquefied natural gas (LNG) tankers are scheduled to arrive in western Europe in February, Refinitiv Eikon data shows.

* The Marshal Vasilevskiy LNG tanker is scheduled to arrive at the Netherlands’ Rotterdam Gate terminal on Feb. 13.

* LNG tanker Nikolay Yevgenov is scheduled to arrive at Belgium’s Zeebrugge on Feb. 15, while LNG tanker Vladimir Voronin is scheduled to arrive at Zeebrugge on Feb. 16.

* LNG tanker Mesaimeer is scheduled to arrive at Britain’s Milford Haven terminal on Feb. 18, while the Maran Gas Alexandria tanker is scheduled to arrive at Milford Haven on Feb. 20.

* LNG tanker Adriano Knutsen is scheduled to arrive at Britain’s South Hook terminal on Feb. 21.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Susanna Twidale; Editing by Edmund Blair)