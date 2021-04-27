Six more LNG tankers due to arrive in NW Europe in next two weeks

Six more liquefied natural gas tankers are scheduled to arrive in Britain, Belgium and the Netherlands over the next two weeks, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

The Lijmiliya tanker is due to at Britain’s South Hook terminal on May 1, while the Al Dafna will arrive there on May 4. The Ougarta tanker is due to at Britain’s Isle of Grain terminal on April 27.

The Georgiy Brusilov is due at Belgium’s Zeebrugge on April 30, while the SCF Perouse and Sonangol Etosha are heading to Netherlands’ Gate terminal on May 4 and May 7 respectively.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Nina Chestney, editing by Louise Heavens)