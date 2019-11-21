Six new LNG tankers due to arrive in Northwest Europe

Recent News

  

Six more liquefied natural (LNG) gas tankers are due to arrive in Britain, Belgium and the Netherlands this week, data from port authorities and Refinitiv Eikon showed.

* The Gaslog Savannah tanker, coming from the United States and with a capacity of around 153,000 cubic metres, is due to arrive at Britain’s South Hook terminal on Dec. 2, port authority data showed.

* The Maran Gas Lindos tanker, coming from South America and with a capacity of around 156,000 cubic metres, is due to arrive at the Dutch port of Rotterdam on Nov. 21, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

* The Pskov tanker, coming from China and with a capacity of around 167,000 cubic metres, is due to arrive at Belgium’s Zeebrugge terminal on Dec. 14, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

* The British Partner tanker, coming from Trinidad and Tobago and with a capacity of around 174,000 cubic metres, is due to arrive at Britain’s Isle of Grain terminal on Dec. 2, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

* The Mesaimeer tanker, coming from Qatar and with a capacity of around 212,000 cubic metres, is due to arrive at Belgium’s Zeebrugge terminal on Dec. 8, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

* The LNG Dubhe tanker, coming from Singapore and with a capacity of around 174,000 cubic metres, is due to arrive at Belgium’s Zeebrugge terminal on Nov. 25, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos)

