SK Chemicals starts testing bio heavy oil as vessel fuel

SK Chemicals Co., the chemical and pharmaceutical unit under South Korean conglomerate SK Group, has launched a project to use bio heavy oil as vessel fuel amid rising demand for cleaner energy sources.

According to industry sources on Wednesday, SK Chemicals has started safety and feasibility tests on bio heavy oil for powering large vessels like container ships. Bio heavy oil is environmentally-friendly fuel for power generation, made from animal fat, leftover cooking oil, and by-products of bio-diesel processing.

SK Chemicals started bio heavy oil business in 2006. The company is the first in Korea to supply bio heavy oil to local power plants including state-run Korea Midland Power Co. in 2014. It produced 80,000 kiloliters of heavy oil and earned 50 billion won ($43 million) in revenue from the business last year.

Bio heavy fuel has lower fuel efficiency compared to traditional bunker oil for powering ships but it has a greater advantage in cost as it is priced at only 40 percent of low-sulfur fuel oil. Starting the first day of 2020, all ships must use fuel with less than 0.5 percent sulfur to comply with an International Maritime Organization’s new regulation.

Source: Pulse