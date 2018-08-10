SK Energy secures MPA approval for Singapore’s first MFM ULSFO barge

SK Energy International secured approval on Monday from Singapore’s Maritime Port Authority to offer 0.1% ultra-low sulfur fuel oil bunker fuel with an MPA-approved mass flow meter system from August 9, a company source said Tuesday.

The MT Wisdom, which was chartered by SK for ULSFO delivery, is the first and the only MPA-approved MFM ULSFO barge in Singapore to date.

The approval follows the MFM tests of five barges by MPA, including SK’s ULSFO barge, the source added.

MFMs for MGO deliveries will be mandatory at Singapore port from July 1, 2019.

MFMs measure the flow rate in the pipe, gauging the quantity as well as the mass and density of the fuel.

