 SK Trading International to Import World’s First Net-zero Crude Oil

SK Trading International (SKTI), a subsidiary of SK innovation, said on March 23 that it has signed the world’s first contract to import “net-zero oil.”

The company has inked a deal with Occidental Petroleum Corp. of the United States to import 200,000 barrels of net-zero oil annually for 5 years from 2025.

Occidental Petroleum will produce net-zero oil at its planned direct air capture (DAC) facility in the Permian Basin. The company says the amount of carbon removed from the atmosphere through its new facility will be enough to offset all the emissions associated with that crude’s life cycle from extraction to consumption. The captured carbon will be injected into an oil well and stored permanently. The technology used for this process is called enhanced oil recovery (EOR).

Unlike carbon-neutral crude oil, which is produced by offsetting greenhouse gas emissions associated with the entire crude lifecycle by purchasing external carbon credits, net-zero crude oil is truly carbon-neutral as carbon neutrality is achieved within the value chain of the oil business.

Occidental is developing and commercializing the world’s first technology to produce net-zero crude oil using its DAC technology. Occidental plans to produce net-zero crude oil by capturing about one million tons of carbon dioxide per year beginning from the second half of 2024.

Source: Business Korea