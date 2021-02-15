Skepticism Is Justified For Rumors About Peak Oil Demand

The tendency of forecasters is to exaggerate the impact of transient events like the pandemic. Throughout history, price spikes and crashes have been readily asserted at the “new normal” rather than just temporary deviations. Likewise, the rash of recent news about the possibility that oil demand has permanently peaked requires not just serious scrutiny, but skepticism.

The arguments underlying expectations of peak oil demand include: post-pandemic consumer behavior will leave oil demand below pre-pandemic levels; the crisis has highlighted the importance of acting expeditiously, which should affect attitudes towards climate change policies; massive infrastructure programs will emphasize clean energy; and technological improvements, especially for battery electric vehicles, will diminish the need for oil in transportation. All need to be examined carefully, which is what Ivan Sandrea and I have done in a new study co-authored for the Energy Policy Research Foundation.

While it is possible that post-pandemic consumer behavior will remain altered, with less commuting and business travel, the impact of previous developments such as the rise in the Internet and the 9/11 terrorist attacks did not have the predicted impact on travel. In areas where covid was brought under control, such as China, automotive travel appears to have rebounded. Easing of lockdowns saw a surge in vacation travel and restaurant and bar business, which at a minimum should indicate that the post-covid economy—and oil demand—might not differ substantially from pre-pandemic society.

Perhaps a better indicator of consumer behavior is the growing market share for SUVs, despite a campaign by numerous groups like the Friends of the Earth to argue that they were “un-Christian, destroyers of the environment, aids to terrorists, road hogs, and just plain ugly and rude.” The IEA’s latest World Energy Outlook included data showing that the market share for SUVs had doubled and tripled since 2010, including in China and India, and dwarfs that of battery electric vehicles. Indeed, when oil prices dropped in 2015, sales of hybrid electric vehicles in the U.S. plummeted.

Predictions that oil demand will decline with the imminent dominance of battery electric vehicles also appear to rely on near-herculean assumptions. Arguments that product adoption rates have accelerated usually compare electronics like cell-phones and services like the Internet with major consumer purchases such as refrigerators and washing machines. While the population of horses peaked in the years following introduction of the Model-T which was often converted to farm work, the number of diesel locomotives did not pass steam locomotives until the early 1950s, despite being far easier to operate. Indeed, not only has coal demand remain near its record highs, sales of crushed stone in the U.S. have not declined millennia after the Stone Age ended.

Enthusiasm for the prospects of electric vehicles partly reflects the technological advances in their capabilities, especially for lithium-ion batteries. However, despite the talk of falling prices for the batteries, prices for electric vehicles have not been reduced. Similarly, claims for greatly increased range tend to ignore the many factors that make the usable range far below the maximum range under optimal circumstances. Range anxiety and inconvenience remain significant, if hard to quantify, obstacles to mass adoption of electric vehicles.

A comparison with the past transition—from horse to Model T—is illustrative. As the table below shows, although the Model-T was more expensive than a horse, it outperformed horses in virtually every important category: range, cargo capacity, speed, etc. And the intangible benefit of not having to clean up manure was certainly a factor, for individuals as well as society.

Peak oil supply arguments were always invalid, based on bad statistical methods, implausible assumptions or ignorance of the industry’s operations. However, any given commodity can experience a peak in demand should another cheaper and/or better commodity be developed. The displacement of coal by fracked gas is an excellent example. But low oil prices and a return to economic growth will most probably lead to renewed growth in oil demand within a short period of time and a decade from now, pundits will shake their heads at the irrational exuberance over peak oil demand.

Source: Forbes