SKF signs a 3-year CBM service contract with Seanergy Maritime Holding Corp. for a fleet of 9 Capesize bulk carrier vessels

Eliminate machine problems on time

SKF has initiated a condition based maintenance program for Seanergy Maritime Holding Corp. having the potential to cut costs and improve the maintenance performance on the rotating equipment of the fleet. The three (3) years’ service agreement guarantees high reliability and availability of the equipment by keeping the 9 Capesize vessels at sea and maximizing the operation performance.

Implementation of CBM, made easy

With the SKF Marine Condition hand-held instrument, the ship crew collects vibration data, on a frequent basis, from critical auxiliary machinery, including ballast pumps, FO/LO pumps purifiers, compressors, electric motors, fans, shaft generators, T/C and blowers. The data is then uploaded to a shared online server (SKF One Global Cloud) where detailed reports is produced by qualified SKF experts in Athens.

The contract includes monthly and semi-year vibration analysis reports, depending both on the criticality and the running condition of the equipment, providing documentation of the condition based maintenance program, according to class requirements. The reported recommendations will also generate a work order in the maintenance management system, ensuring that each Chief/Supt. Engineer will be aware of all current issues when scheduling maintenance. In fact, even a non-trained user can understand the results of vibration data measurements and locate the source of the fault in the machinery. The cloud dashboard presents live machine condition at any time from any point (vessel, Headquarters, SKF) in a simple and effective way.

Seanergy decided to go to the next step of maintenance strategy by adopting advanced CBM practices in order to achieve Class Approval and extend the overhauling intervals according to the manufacturer recommendations. Implementing a condition based maintenance program will help Seanergy maximize the availability of their critical and auxiliary machinery, reduce maintenance costs and give an early indication of possible problems.

SKF CBM Opex Service Contracts for Shipping companies

“Ensuring equipment reliability is amongst our standing objectives and in this regards CBM is a very useful tool. At the same time, we need to develop a cultural change on the vessel’s and onshore maintenance teams from a firefighting mindset towards a preventive maintenance philosophy. With the SKFCBM solution we can identify and rectify problems at an early stage. Moreover, we are able to allow spare parts and crew tasks optimization. Overall, the service agreement with SKF does not need any Capex investment but an Opex cost proved to be very low, compared to the benefits gained from implementing this solution. Without a reliable agreement in place, finding a quick solution to get a machine up and running again takes time and is generally more expensive” said Mr. Stelios Psillakis Technical Manager of Seanergy Maritime Holding Corp.

Through simplicity of installation, user friendly environment and monitoring of a vessel’s equipment SKF delivers preventive maintenance and reduced breakdowns in a controlled environment..

Source: SKF