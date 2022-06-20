Skuld Annual Review and Sustainability Report 2021/22

Skuld 125 years young

“We have entered our 125th anniversary year, and while paying respect to our long and proud history, our main focus remains on the future”, says President and CEO Ståle Hansen.

Chairman of the Board, Klaus Kjærulff, says “I am proud to state that Skuld stands strong in its 125th year, and robust and ready for the future.”.

Skuld Sustainability Report 2021/22

Today, Skuld also publishes its third Sustainability Report outlining our work and achievements in 2021/22. The report covers activities and initiatives during our reporting year 2021/22 (20.02.21-20.02.22) and refers to areas of material importance to Skuld and our stakeholders.

Source: Skuld