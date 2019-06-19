Skuld Online Charter Declarations – improved solution

Recent News

  
Skuld’s much appreciated online charter declaration tool has been upgraded to provide a simpler and more user-friendly interface for our clients and brokers.

We have listened to our users and focused on creating a simpler and faster solution with fewer clicks and less information that needs to be filled in.

As before, the solution is available from the logged-in area on Skuld.com. By handling all charter declarations in this simple overview, clients and brokers will experience a simpler interaction with Skuld and spend less time on emails and follow up.

If you do not already have access to the logged-in area of Skuld.com, please do contact your Skuld representative who will help grant you access rights and help you get started.
Source: Skuld

