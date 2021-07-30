Skuld’s ‘A’ Rating with stable outlook affirmed by Standard & Poor’s

Skuld maintains a strong relationship with both its members and brokers due to its strong service fundamentals and recognized brand, according to S&P.

On 28 July 2021, Standard & Poor’s (S&P) ratings services reaffirmed its ‘A’ rating on Assuranceforeningen Skuld (Gjensidig). The outlook is stable.

S&P Credit Highlights

• The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Skuld’s capital adequacy will remain well above our ‘AA’ benchmark over the next 12-24 months.

• The club has historically recorded less volatility in results than its P&I club peers.

“The club is likely to remain one of the leading insurers in the P&I market.”

Source: Skuld