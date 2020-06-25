Recent News

  

Skuld’s ‘A’ Rating with stable outlook affirmed by Standard & Poor’s

On 23 June 2020, Standard & Poor’s (S&P) ratings services reaffirmed its ‘A’ rating on Assuranceforeningen Skuld (Gjensidig). The outlook is stable.

S&P highlights its conclusions on the backdrop of the global COVID-19 pandemic situation, and reports:

We believe the club will maintain a significant capital buffer above our ‘AA’ benchmark.
We are affirming our ‘A’ ratings on Skuld’s core operating subsidiaries.
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Skuld’s capital adequacy will remain well above our ‘AA’ benchmark over the next two years.
“We expect the club will also continue to maintain its position as one of the leading insurers in the P&I market.”
Source: Skuld

