Slowing increase of insurance costs a relief for vessel operators – uncertainty of war risk

With marine insurance being an important component of vessel operating costs, we have done a review of the latest trends in P&I and H&M as part of the assessment for Drewry’s upcoming Ship Operating Costs report.

Protection & Indemnity – market softening but reinsurance more volatile

At the recent renewal on 20 February 2024, the International Group Clubs were seeking an average general increase of P&I 6.5% (FD&D 6.1%), with a range of 5% to 7.5%. Anecdotally, it seems likely that the clubs did not achieve this level of increase with positive indicative results for the 2023-24 year perhaps allowing a little flexibility with regard to premium rating.

The reinsurance cost passed on to members has decreased slightly across each class of vessel by 1% to 2% except for passenger vessels (12.5%) and dirty tankers (7.5%) where more substantial reductions were seen. This element of overall member charge relates to both the ceded reinsurance programme, in excess of $ 100 million – which essentially provides cover for very large or catastrophe losses -and to retained pool losses in excess of $ 30 million, and so the recent improved pool loss experience in the past two years will somewhat dampen the impact of the commercial reinsurance market demands.

Early indications in the market are that the Clubs will report strong earnings for the financial year just ended. An average Combined Ratio of between 95% and 100% is expected across the group, coupled with good investment returns.

Our view

The P&I market has turned, and it is now softening. These cycles typically last for 2 to 3 years barring unusual circumstances and so we see a return to low level general increases but with clubs looking to cover both pure claims inflation as well social inflation out of a combination of investment earnings and low premium increases. Our projection is for increases in the range of 2.5% to 5% in 2024 and 2025 plus the prospect of further capital or revenue returns for the more resilient clubs when results and capital levels allow it.

Reinsurance costs passed on to members are more volatile and depend on not just the marine reinsurance market expectations but also the wider P&C reinsurance market outcomes. We believe that the increase in the international group reinsurance costs may be greater than the 2.5% to 5% range above.

Hull & Machinery – market stable with potential to soften

The last 6 or 7 years have seen loss ratios improving both due to premium increases and greater focus on underwriting integrity. During the COVID impacted period between 2020 and 2022 the trend was far from clear, but as global trade picked back up, it seems that the corrective action has had positive effect and that claims frequency (particularly large claim frequency) has been an additional positive factor for both insurers and vessel operators.

Note that the above figures are loss ratios as opposed to combined ratios, but the trending is positive and we understand that 2022 combined ratio would have been in the mid 90% – 100% range. Thus, underwriters may feel rates are currently adequate for so long as claims trends continue as is. Like it has been seen for P&I claims (particularly pooling claims), claims severity is perhaps more the primary driver than claims frequency. Whether this is down to increased deductibles or sheer good luck is hard to interpret.

New capacity entering the market in 2024, particularly via MGA’s, will start to pressurize rates, and may also lead to greater intensity of competition as they try to win market share. Similarly, London underwriters who lost market share during the period of rate correction may look to regain that share.

Countering the above potential for rates to fall are the twin issues of claims inflation and increased reinsurance cost. It is suggested that, to date, the H&M market has not applied inflationary increases, and so will be reluctant to allow their improved underwriting balance to result in flat to reduced premium at renewal.

So, we see various factors working against one another in determining the direction of travel in premium rates. The market has potentially got margin to attract additional market share through rate reductions but has to beware of the impacts of shifts in both the claims and reinsurance environment. It is perhaps at a crossroads and could go either way.

War Risks – volatile and unpredictable

By their very nature, premiums required for breach voyages are extremely volatile and may vary week to week as conflicts escalate and abate. During 2022 and 2023 underwriters appear to have made good returns on this class but with the onset of Houthi attacks in the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea, premium spiked substantially, and the added dynamic of targeted interests led to split rates depending on the ownership / management of the vessels and also upon where the vessel was sailing to / from.

This has resulted in many shipowners making the commercial decision to avoid the conflict areas and take the longer route around the Cape of Good Hope, which will take significant premium out of the market. Not only has the primary war risk cost increased, but this uncertainty has also similarly impacted the cost of charterers and non-mutualised excess war risks cover.

Our view

Following several years of action to reduce loss ratios and achieve underwriting integrity, H&M underwriters will loathe to reduce rates, particularly with inflation and increasing reinsurance costs impacting combined ratios. However, commercial pressures to regain market share lost during that earlier remedial action on premium levels may encourage some underwriters to seek to reduce rates slightly.

The positive returns from war risk business maybe masking the realities of the pure H&M premium levels and profitability above, but our projection is that overall premium rates will be stable, with the potential to rise or fall by up to 2.5% if current claims trends continue.

Conclusion

Having regard for all of the above, it seems likely that there will be minimal impact across the board on owners operating costs as a result of insurance trends. The exception to this would be owners who repeatedly enter war zones and choose to pay short term additional insurance costs to do so.

The unknown factor in this conclusion however revolves around the way in which the insurance/reinsurance market responds to the allision between the “MV Dali” and the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore. If the vessel owners and managers are successful in their filing for limitation of liability, then substantial elements of the claim may fall on a different group of insurers and reinsurers, which could well influence premium rates going forward.

Source: Drewry