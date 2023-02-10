Recent News

  

SLPA Chairman visits Hambantota International Port

Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) Chairman Keith D. Bernard, Vice Chairman G.U.K. Algewattage and Acting Additional Managing Director – Administration & Operation H. M. Prabath Jayantha were on a 2 day visit to the Hambantota International Port complex. The senior management of the Hambantota International Port Group (HIPG) and Hambantota International Port Services (HIPS) briefed the visiting delegation ‌on the port’s progress over the last 5 years and discussed in detail how the port can be further developed.

“This meeting was a great opportunity for HIP senior staff to sit down with the SLPA delegation led by the Chairman to talk about of the direction we are taking in integrating with local industries to develop port activities. SLPA is a joint venture partner of HIP and this visit and the support extended to us, further strengthens the public-private partnership between the Authority and our global partner CM Port,” says Johnson Liu, CEO of HIPG.

The SLPA Chairman who observed the port’s progress had expressed his satisfaction, giving assurance to the port’s management that HIP can count on SLPA’s support and cooperation at all times.
Source: Hambantota International Port Group (HIPG)

