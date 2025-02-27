Smart Container Alliance Officially Launched to Revolutionize Global Trade Security

In response to the growing challenges of illicit trade and supply chain security, the Smart Container Alliance has been officially launched to drive the adoption of cutting-edge smart container technology. This pioneering initiative unites industry leaders in a collective effort to enhance cargo traceability, fortify maritime trade, and support global enforcement agencies in the fight against criminal networks.

Geopolitical instability and climate-related disruptions are posing increasing risks to global trade. As a result, shipping companies must ensure the highest levels of security and efficiency. The Smart Container Alliance is dedicated to advancing industry standards, advocating for policy change, and fostering collaboration between technology providers, shipowners, customs authorities, and international regulatory bodies, including the European Union (EU) and the World Customs Organization (WCO).

The launch of this Alliance aligns with the broader industry commitment outlined in the Joint Statement of EU and Global Industry & Trade Associations on International Customs Day 2025 with ECSA, IATA, WSC as members. This statement, endorsed by key industry stakeholders within the European Union’s Trade Contact Group (TCG), calls for increased investment in customs operations, digital transformation, and enhanced public-private partnerships to address the growing complexity of global trade. The Smart Container Alliance will play a pivotal role in advancing these objectives by integrating smart technology solutions into the customs landscape.

“Smart Cargo and Container Telematics are the foundation for the 21st Century Supply Chain with revolutionary new solutions for our society, authorities, governments and businesses to structurally reduce illicit trade, cargo contamination, cargo waste, theft and supply chain carbon footprint while simultaneously enhance product authentication, on-time delivery commitments, asset productivity and cargo integrity and quality.”

[Charles Vincent, CEO ARVIEM]

Driving Innovation, Enhancing Security

“This initiative aligns with our top priority: integrating state-of-the-art smart container technology into the global value chain. By working together, we can empower shipowners and customs authorities with innovative solutions that improve transparency, efficiency, and security.” Erik Lund, EVP Maritime & Logistics, Nexxiot

“The Alliance will act as a central platform for industry stakeholders to exchange knowledge, develop best practices, and collectively promote the widespread adoption of smart containers worldwide.” Ittay Hayut, CEO, Hoopo

Over the past four years, smart container technologies have played a crucial role in enabling customs authorities and shipping companies to detect and intercept illicit goods, leading to multiple successful drug seizures. The Alliance will leverage this experience to push for greater adoption and regulatory support.

“Future supply chain resilience depends on the adoption of smart containers as standard in the industry, not just for real-time visibility but also to protect cargo integrity and increase container security, providing transparency for all stakeholders in the end-to-end supply chain.”

[Christian Allred, Chief Commercial Officer, ORBCOMM].

A Timely Initiative for a New Era of Trade

The launch of the Smart Container Alliance comes at a pivotal moment, coinciding with the most ambitious reform of the EU Customs Union since its inception in 1968. Smart containers are set to play a key role in the shift towards a data-driven approach to customs checks, reinforcing security measures across European ports and beyond.

“The Smart Container Alliance creates a unified voice for stakeholders across the industry. By sharing expertise, addressing challenges, and shaping policy, we can accelerate the adoption of smart containers and drive meaningful impact”. [Cédric Rosemont, CEO of Traxens]

The Alliance will advocate for the economic and technological benefits of smart container solutions, championing concrete use cases that demonstrate their transformative potential.

“Implementing Smart Telematics as standard is needed to prevent smuggling and trafficking between countries, continents and in general as well as to optimize assets/container usage which again contributes to the environment. Live monitoring of cargo is a giant leap in cargo

and transport quality.”

[Joel undir Leitinum, CEO of Globe tracker]

Strengthening Networks, Shaping the Future

With its headquarters in Brussels, the Alliance will engage with policymakers, industry leaders, and enforcement agencies to support a harmonized approach to trade security. A key focus will be aligning efforts with the European Port Alliance to counter criminal infiltration and reinforce supply chain integrity.

Through strategic partnerships, advocacy, and capacity-building, the Smart Container Alliance will pave the way for a safer, smarter, and more resilient global trade ecosystem.

Source: Smart Container Alliance