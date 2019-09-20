Smit Lamnalco has been selected by Coral FLNG S.A. to provide integrated marine services to the Coral Sul FLNG

Smit Lamnalco secured a 10-year fixed term contract with Coral FLNG to provide integrated marine services to the first Mozambique and worldwide deepwater Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) facility, the Coral Sul FLNG, now under construction within the framework of the Eni led Coral South project. The contract includes several long term options as well.

For the delivery of its services Smit Lamnalco will deploy three fit for purpose 95TBP offshore new build tugs to provide escort, berthing and un-berthing of LNG Carriers to the FLNG facility.

A fourth new build OSV will be utilized to provide logistical and marine services support.

“We are looking forward to working in partnership with Coral FLNG to deliver safe and reliable marine services. We are proud that our in-depth knowledge of providing marine service to LNG facilities in on- and offshore as well as over five decades of local content development expertise all around the world has been recognised by our client. We would like to thank them for demonstrating their faith in Smit Lamnalco by awarding the marine services contract to our company”, said Robert Jan van Acker, Smit Lamnalco Chief Executive Officer.

Coral FLNG is a special purpose entity established by Eni and Area 4 Partners: ExxonMobil, CNPC, Kogas, Galp Energia and ENH. The Coral Sul FLNG, an essential part of Eni led Coral South Project which will put in production the giant Coral reservoir with 450 billion cubic meters of gas in place, will operate offshore north Mozambique at a water depth of 2000m. .

As one of the world’s leading marine services providers Smit Lamnalco understands the process to develop a detailed operational plan and has considerable experience in developing the required scope of work, fit for purpose vessel designs suitable for offshore side by side berthing and un-berthing and a comprehensive local content programs. These fundamental building blocks will meet the requirements of Coral FLNG and ensure an effective and efficient operation.

Source: Smit Lamnalco