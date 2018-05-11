Smit Lamnalco selected by NOGA to provide marine services to the Bahrain LNG FSU import Terminal

Smit Lamnalco has secured a 20-year contract with the National Oil and Gas Authority of Bahrain (NOGA) to supply marine services to the Bahrain LNG terminal. For the delivery of its services Smit Lamnalco will deploy four LNG terminal compliant 70TBP tugs to provide escort, berthing and un-berthing of LNG Carriers to the Bahrain LNG FSU import terminal which is jointly owned by Nogaholding, the investment and development arm of Bahrain’s National Oil & Gas Authority (NOGA), and a consortium consisting of Teekay LNG Partners, Gulf Investment Corporation (GIC) and Samsung C&T (Samsung).

The Bahrain LNG import terminal will be located offshore approximately 5 km east of the onshore receiving facility at the Khalifa Bin Salman port. The terminal will supplement local gas production in Bahrain and ensure capacity to meet peak seasonal gas demand and industrial growth, according to Bahrain LNG.

As one of the world’s leading marine services providers Smit Lamnalco understands the operational requirements of floating LNG and has considerable experience in developing the required scope of work to meet the requirements of NOGA and its partners. Smit Lamnalco will develop an infrastructure to support the project for the next 20 years employing four 70TBP tugs from its fleet, which will be replaced in year five with four brand new purpose-built tugs for the following 15 years.

“We are looking forward to working in partnership with NOGA and its partners to deliver safe and reliable marine services that exceed expectations, and we would like to thank them for demonstrating their faith in Smit Lamnalco by awarding the marine services contract to our team”, said Stanley Maas, Smit Lamnalco Chief Executive Officer.

Source: Smit Lamnalco