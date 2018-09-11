SMM 2018, Marinet Conference: Experts say maritime industry ready for digital navigation

The Marinet Conference on the most promising maritime high technologies held on September 5 at SMM 2018 brought together representatives of leading companies and scientific centres from different countries. The Conference programme included panel discussions on digital navigation and unmanned shipping as well as Maritime Robotics Fest.

During the Digital Navigation vs e-Navigation panel discussion, Aleksander Potemkin, Kronshtadt Technologies, and Jin Hyoung Park, KRISO, shared their experience in e-navigation development in Russia and in South Korea. The Heritage and SMART-Navigation projects will help improve navigation safety having ensured fast data exchange between vessels and control centres.

Dimitris Theodosiou, a representative of DANAOS Management Consultants, told about services that digitalization can offer to shipping companies. They will let streamline some operations related to identification of vessels, detection and response to emergency situations, online monitoring of water area etc.

When speaking about logistics digitalization, Don Staffin, Managing Director of ShipServ, emphasized that the process is associated with the Big Data technology, correct processing and interpretation which will ensure “big analyses” taking all the factors into consideration. That will consequently make logistics and maritime operations smarter and more efficient.

Online poll held during the panel discussion on IAA PortNews’ website shows that most visitors expect the introduction of digital technologies to let reduce water transport costs and improve its efficiency.

The Conference was organized by the Industry Association MARINET and Media Group PortNews with the support of Russian Venture Company (RVC).

Russia unveils a number of unmanned shipping test projects and implementation of proper regulation

Aleksey Donskoy, General Director of Engineering Center of Shipbuilding (ECS) who was speaking at the conference told about the successful project of Air & Marine Electronics (AME) on creation of an unmanned boat and conversion of the developed technologies for civil shipbuilding. AME in conjunction with ECS plans to launch pilot projects on testing autonomous navigation and remote control systems beginning this year and through 2019, dealing consequently with a sea/river bulk cargo ship, a small-tonnage tanker, and finally with a ferry and an icebreaker.

Aleksey Rakhmanov, head of United Shipbuilding Corporation told about the beginning in 2018 of the construction of an innovative unmanned vessel at Sredne Nevsky Shipyard (part of USC).

According to Aleksey Rakhmanov, implementation of unmanned ships projects are possible after solutions are found to principal issues of international cooperation. He believes it is important to define common principles of onshore infrastructure development, work with prototypes and models.

Vitaly Klyuev, representative of Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot), told in his turn about intense development of regulatory frameworks for unmanned shipping being carried out in Russia. The expert expects the regulations as early as in the beginning of 2019. So, Russia is to be the first or among the first countries to create legal platform for autonomous and remotely operated vessels.

“As of today, there is no international definition of an unmanned ship or its categories, current regulations are based on presence of people onboard” said Vitaly Klyuev.

The discussion participants came to a conclusion that among the key factors ensuring fast development of unmanned shipping are regulatory framework and infrastructure with a significant role to be played by state authorities and international regulators.

Marine autonomous and robotic systems developers roll out their latest projects at Marinet Conference in Hamburg

Russian companies have presented their projects on design and manufacturing of maritime robotics at the Marinet Conference organized in partnership with PortNews Media Group held in Hamburg as part of SMM 2018, September 5.

Aleksey Donskoy, General Director of Engineering Center of Shipbuilding speaking at the event told about the successful project of Air & Marine Electronics (AME) on creation of Triton 2, a heavy duty work class ROV. The device is equipped with a sensor, a camera, and system for searching and positioning of underwater objects. The ROV can be operated at a depth of 500 meters with cargo lifting capacity six tonnes. The underwater vehicle is fitted with a complex of gydravlic manipulators for underwater operations.

Alexander Troitsky, CEO of Nonius Engineering told about successful experience in development of unmanned dredgers. He believes the robotics for dredging sector applications should be further developed in the future.

“The market of robotized vessels will grow considerably within a decade. First of all, robotics will be most applicable for aggregate dredgers… Robotics is the real future, it is coming and we should be prepared. We should start today, otherwise tomorrow we’ll lose to somebody who is more prepared”, Alexander Troitsky was quoted as saying.

However, the discussion participants acknowledged several challenges, both technological and commercial, to be solved in the segment of dreging sector’s robotics.

Aleksey Dobrodeev, a representative of Krylov State Research Center, told about KSRS studies related to creation of unmanned ships capable of transporting cargo along the Northern Sea Route in ship convoys led by an icebreaker. He emphasized that the idea was driven by construction of powerful icebreakers designed to break through Arctic ice at commercial speed cutting a path for such unmanned vessels.

“Having powerful icebreakers will enable us to develop a concept of unmanned cargo carriers that would follow such an icebreaker in a broken channel”, said Aleksey Dobrodeev.

“An additional advantage of unmanned ships is that these technologies can be used for transportation of hazardous cargo, in particular radioactive materials, with a reduced level of biological protection”, added the Krylov Center representative.

Source: Marinet Conference