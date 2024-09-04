SMM 2024: DNV awards HPWS AiPs for three innovative designs

At yesterday’s SMM trade fair in Hamburg, DNV awarded Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding Company (HPWS) three approval in principle (AiP) certificates for their innovative designs of three new ship types.

The three new designs include:

• an ammonia-fueled 43,000 cbm midsize gas carrier (MGC)

• an ammonia-fueled SWAN 3,500 TEU container ship, and

• a LNG dual-fueled SWAN 1,300 TEU container ship with ice class.

The new-generation MGC features a wider beam compared to standard MGCs to achieve larger cargo capacity, and its ammonia fuel engine enables zero emissions, aligning with the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) decarbonization targets for 2050. The HPWS SWAN 3,500 TEU ammonia-fueled container ship is equipped with a Type C ammonia fuel tank, focusing on and enhancing the design’s reliability in managing the toxic hazards associated with ammonia. In addition, the SWAN 1,300 TEU container ship is a new-generation ice-class feeder vessel specifically designed for intra-European operations, and with LNG fuel ensuring its alignment with decarbonization pathways.

Han Jianbing, Vice General Manager of HPWS said: “These approvals are a testament to our shared commitment to meeting challenges in the maritime industry. We are deeply appreciative of DNV’s expertise, which has been instrumental in the development of many of our innovative vessels. With these new vessels we will further strengthen our leading position in green fuels and other decarbonization technologies.”

Norbert Kray, DNV Senior Vice President and Maritime Regional Manager for Greater China said: “Congratulations to HPWS on achieving these important milestones. We deeply appreciate and value the trust you have in DNV in helping to bring out innovative designs that can drive shipping’s path towards greater sustainability. As the world’s leading classification society, DNV is committed to contributing our expertise to support our customers in their decarbonization journey.”

HPWS is one of the mainstay shipyards under the China State Shipbuilding Co. The cooperation between DNV and HPWS dates back to 1996 and encompasses many ship types, including feeder vessels, bulk carriers, heavy-lift vessels, gas carriers and offshore supply vessels. To date, over 250 HPWS vessels have been classed with DNV, with some 20 currently on order.

Source: DNV