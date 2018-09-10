SMM Ceremony Extends Sponsorship of Mercy Ships

At a signing ceremony at the SMM 2018 Marine Trade Fair in Hamburg, MAN Energy Solutions extended its partnership with Mercy Ships, international provider of charitable healthcare, for a further two years with an option to extend the agreement again at that time. Dr Uwe Lauber, CEO of MAN Energy Solutions, and Jens-Erik Engelbrecht, CEO and Chairman of Mercy Ships Denmark, represented their respective companies at the event at MAN Energy Solutions’ stand.

As such, MAN Energy Solutions is continuing as sponsor of the ‘Africa Mercy’, the world’s largest, civilian hospital ship. Under the terms of the agreement, Mercy Ships will receive further spare-parts free of charge for the MAN installations aboard the Africa Mercy – worth a total of EUR 500,000 – divided over the two years leading up to December 31, 2020.

Dr Lauber said: “We are delighted to continue our partnership with Mercy Ships and to support such a worthy cause that provides crucial medical treatment to some of the world’s most deprived people. MAN Energy Solutions’ support of the Africa Mercy is important as it reflects our sense of social responsibility and the ethical way we seek to do business.”

Jens-Erik Engelbrecht said: “The extension of the agreement between MAN Energy Solutions and Mercy Ships supports and ensures the important work of powering our hospital ship, Africa Mercy. The professional day-to-day support and cooperation with MAN Energy Solutions to provide electricity and power is fantastic. The agreement releases substantial funds to help Mercy Ships bring hope and healing by providing free surgery to people in West Africa that have very little access to necessary medical care.”

The Africa Mercy

The Africa Mercy is a converted Danish rail ferry, built in 1980, and includes a fully equipped hospital with facilities for 400 volunteers that have their home on board. She is a fully operational sea-going vessel, and officially classed as a passenger ship.

MAN Energy Solutions’ and Mercy Ships’ partnership started in 2010 with the delivery of 4 × MAN 5L21/31 GenSet engines at a favourable cost for the Africa Mercy.

The relationship continued in 2014 when MAN Energy Solutions supplied services and training for the maintenance of the engines on board the hospital ship. At SMM 2016, the parties entered a sponsorship agrement, since when MAN Energy Solutions has delivered spare parts worth EUR 750.000 to the Africa Mercy free of charge.

Source: MAN Energy Solutions SE