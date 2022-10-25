SMM China Steel Port Shipments by Domestic Trade & Exports and Port Arrivals during October 15-21

SMM statistics showed that China’s steel port shipments by domestic trade totalled 5.51 million mt in the week of October 15-21, down 13% week-on-week. Among them, the combined shipments across six major ports in the north (Jingtang Port, Caofeidian Port, Bayuquan Port, Tianjin Xingang Port, Huanghua Port, Jinzhou Port) were 2.58 million mt, accounting for 47% of the total shipments. The combined shipments across three major ports in east China (Shanghai Port, Zhangjiagang Port and Lanbei Port) were 319,600 mt, accounting for 6% of the total shipments. The combined shipments across two major ports in south China (Zhanjianggang Port and Fangchenggang Port) were 451,100 mt, accounting for 8% of the total shipments.

Steel arrivals across Chinese ports under domestic trade were 4.38 million mt last week, down 976,200 mt on a weekly basis.

Among them, arrivals across the 13 major ports in east China were 2.22 million mt, accounting for 51% of the total arrivals. Arrivals at Guangzhou Port in south China were 264,000 mt, accounting for 6% of the total arrivals.

Steel shipments by ports outside China were 1.73 million mt last week, up 12% from a week ago. Shipments by Chinese ports for exports were 1.61 million mt, a decrease of 19% on a weekly basis.

Source: SMM Information & Technology