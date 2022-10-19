SMM China Steel Port Shipments by Domestic Trade & Exports and Port Arrivals during October 8-14

SMM statistics showed that China’s steel port shipments by domestic trade totalled 6.34 million mt in the week of October 8-14, up 1% week-on-week. Among them, the combined shipments across six major ports in the north (Jingtang Port, Caofeidian Port, Bayuquan Port, Tianjin Xingang Port, Huanghua Port, Jinzhou Port) were 2.92 million mt, accounting for 46% of the total shipments. The combined shipments across three major ports in east China (Shanghai Port, Zhangjiagang Port and Lanbei Port) were 457,200 mt, accounting for 7% of the total shipments. The combined shipments across two major ports in south China (Zhanjianggang Port and Fangchenggang Port) were 491,000 mt, accounting for 8% of the total shipments.

Steel arrivals across Chinese ports under domestic trade were 5.36 million mt last week, down 344,100 mt on a weekly basis. Among them, arrivals across the 13 major ports in east China were 2.72 million mt, accounting for 51% of the total arrivals. Arrivals at Guangzhou Port in south China were 410,000 mt, accounting for 8% of the total arrivals.

Steel shipments by ports outside China were 1.54 million mt last week, down 9% from a week ago. Shipments by Chinese ports for exports were 1.98 million mt, an increase of 38% on a weekly basis

