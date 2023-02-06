SMM Statistics on Port Shipments of Steel Products under Domestic Trade during January 28-February 3

SMM statistics showed that China’s steel product port shipments under domestic trade totalled 4.9 million mt in the week of January 28-February 3, up 93% week-on-week.

Steel product arrivals across Chinese ports under domestic trade were 3.73 million mt last week, up 51% on a weekly basis.

Exports of steel and related products

Port shipments outside China were 1.74 million mt last week, up 6% from a week ago. Shipments by Chinese ports for exports were 2.2 million mt, an increase of 56% on a weekly basis.

Port arrivals in China by product under imports

Source: SMM Information & Technology