SNAME Honors ABS Technical Leaders With Fellowship

ABS Director James Bond and Senior Engineer Harry Ren have been named Fellows of the Society of Naval Architects and Marine Engineers (SNAME).

“ABS relies on being able to offer the very highest levels of industry expertise in order to continue to deliver outstanding services to clients and industry support. This recognition from SNAME underscores our industry leading technical prowess,” said Patrick Ryan, Senior Vice President, Engineering and Technology.

Suzanne Beckstoffer, President of SNAME, said: “Fellow is the highest distinction offered by the Society, and we are delighted to welcome Harry and James into this esteemed group”

SNAME Fellowship is only accorded to individuals who have made outstanding personal contributions to naval architecture, marine or ocean engineering through significant achievements in design, research, production, operation, education, or associated management. ABS currently employs more than 100 SNAME Fellows.

At the same time, the OTC paper “Assessing Fatigue Life of Corroded Mooring Chains through Advanced Analysis” by Dr. Sue Wang and Dr. Xi-Ying Zhang from ABS Technology, with contributions from nine other companies, received the SNAME 2019 OTC Best Paper Award.

SNAME was founded in 1893, to advance the art, science, and practice of naval architecture, shipbuilding and marine engineering.

Source: ABS