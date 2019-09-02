SNC-Lavalin on what gas is fit for purpose in the new energy world

At the Gastech Governing Body Meeting in March, Gastech Insights had the opportunity to speak with Senior Vice President, Project Delivery at SNC-Lavalin Oil & Gas, Joseph Gebara, to discover his expert views on the market.

Ahead of Gastech 2019 in Houston, 17-19 September, watch the full video to hear more about what sort of gas is fit for purpose in the next energy world and how small and mid-scale LNG projects will be developing in the long-term.

Source: Gastech Event 2019