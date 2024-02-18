Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / Port News / SOCAR And AD Ports Group Discussed Cooperation on Oil Logistics

SOCAR And AD Ports Group Discussed Cooperation on Oil Logistics

in Port News 18/02/2024

Representatives of SOCAR and AD Ports Group (Abu Dhabi) held talks on issues of mutual interest, Azernews reports, citing SOCAR’s information in social networks.

In particular, they discussed prospects of cooperation in the field of oil and petrochemical products logistics.

It should be noted that this Arab group of vertically integrated companies is active in the Caspian Sea, Persian Gulf and other regions.

It is engaged in logistics, maritime transportation and shipping, port operations, free economic zones and economic clusters in many countries of the world.
Source: Azernews

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2024 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software