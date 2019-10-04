SOCAR Energoresource offers oil products from Antipinsky for 2019-2020 loading on term

SOCAR Energoresource LLC has for the first time issued term tenders to sell oil products from the Antipinsky refinery for loading via the Baltic Sea ports, industry sources said.

According to the sources, tender participants were offered up to 1.865 million tonnes of vacuum gasoil and up to 1.880 million tonnes of diesel from the refinery for delivery between Oct. 1, 2019 and Sept. 30, 2020.

The company also tendered gasoline A-80 and Ai-92 from the refinery with two supply options, they said.

Buyers are able to bid for up to 240,000 tonnes for delivery between Oct. 1, 2019 and March 31, 2020, or for up to 440,000 tonnes for delivery between Oct. 1, 2019 and Sept. 30, 2020, they added.

The tenders, for loading in 2019-2020, close on Oct. 4 and results are expected to be announced on Oct. 7, traders said.

The use of a term tender means the contract is for a longer period, of six to 12 months. Usually the company issues spot tenders, for delivery over one or two months.

SOCAR does not comment on its trading activity.

Source: Reuters (Reported by Natalia Chumakova; Editing by Jan Harvey)