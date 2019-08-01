SOCAR Energoresource sells Gunvor diesel from Antipinsky refinery via Primorsk

SOCAR Energoresource LLC has sold to Gunvor up to 150,000 tonnes of ultra-low sulphur diesel through a tender, industry sources told Reuters on Thursday.

The deal is for diesel originating from the Antipinsky refinery, loading via the Baltic port of Primorsk over August-September, the sources said.

A SOCAR Energoresource spokesman declined to comment.

Previously SOCAR Energoresource sold via tender up to 90,000 tonnes of 10 ppm diesel originating from Antipinsky refinery to Litasco for loading via the Baltic port of Vysotsk in August.

