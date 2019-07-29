SOCAR Energoresource tenders to sell diesel from Antipinsky refinery via Primorsk
SOCAR Energoresource LLC is to tender to sell up to 150,000 tonnes of ultra-low sulphur diesel originating from the Antipinsky refinery for loading via the Baltic port of Primorsk in August-September, industry sources told Reuters on Monday.
The tender closes on July, 31, traders added.
A SOCAR Energoresource spokesman confirmed the information.
Previously SOCAR Energoresource sold via a tender up to 90,000 tonnes of 10 ppm diesel originating from the Antipinsky refinery to Litasco for loading via the Baltic port of Vysotsk in August.
Source: Reuters (Reported by Natalia Chumakova; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)