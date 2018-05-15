SOFTimpact’s maritime crewing solution CREWimpact interfaced with Seagull Training Administrator

Leading maritime training provider, Seagull AS, have collaborated with IT specialists, SOFTimpact, to develop a web interface between their software systems. The technical collaboration of ‘CREWimpact’ crewing solution is now integrated with Seagull Training Administrator (STA) and enables the automatic exchange of information between the two systems. In practical terms, this means that users can maintain their information in CREWimpact, which will then automatically synchronise all updates from STA.

The main benefits are the reduction of the administration time and the potential for human error. Also, this allows crewmembers to gain better control over the results of online and offline courses per seafarer rank. All training records and updates follow the seafarer wherever he/she is.

SOFTimpact and Seagull are also pleased to see international shipping company, Vroon, user of both CREWimpact and STA systems, benefiting from this system integration. The new integrated and unified process further improves the group’s training plan for all seafarers. It also supports and enhances the company’s safety culture, enriches safety awareness amongst crew and shore base staff, and helps reduce the number of accidents on-board.

Diederic van Keulen, Head Crewing in Vroon, comments that: “the internal stakeholders benefit of the integration between CREWimpact and Seagull. This is reflected in easy access to CBT onboard and easy monitoring by the master and crewing team of the seafarer’ training program in STA. The CBT program is controlled centrally so adjustments to the training program are quickly done and immediately available onboard. STA meets the company requirements as well as TMSA and OVMSA requirements”.

The implementation, monitoring, regular review and continuous maintenance of training processes are further enhanced by this system’s integration.

Source: Seagull Maritime AS