SOGET and the start-up Click2Rail sign a global partnership agreement

SOGET, the world specialist in Port Community Port Systems (PCS) and the start-up Click2Rail, which offers a web application dedicated to rail transport optimization, had signed a partnership agreement on Monday 21 October.

As part of the Business Event organised by UMEP Le Havre, SYNERZIP-LH and HAROPA in the heart of the Jacques Vabre Transat in Le Havre, Anastasia Dyakonova, CEO of Click2Rail and Hervé Cornède, Chairman of the SOGET Management Board, have thus formalized their collaboration by signing the agreement under preparation a few weeks ago.

The event was an opportunity for Click2Rail to announce the launch of its service in Western Europe: Click2Rail offers to optimize mass freight transport by offering a web platform to connect rail transport supply and demand.

For example, nearly 4,500 freight trains travel between the European Union and China each year. The filling of these trains is partial due to a lack of visibility and information exchange between rail operators and their freight forwarding and shipper customers. Based on this observation, Click2Rail has designed a shared and web-based platform, allowing train operators to post their transport offers and places remaining on one hand, and freight forwarders and shippers to book an available place in a few clicks at a lower cost on the other hand.

The platform, now in test mode, will be available from January 2020 from SOGET’s S)ONE portal. The subscription to the PREMIUM special conditions is open to the first four subscribers to the platform. This type of subscription allows you to publish an unlimited number of slots, access the entire service catalogue and the integrated API.

Anastasia Dyakonova, CEO of Click2Rail, commented: “To achieve the European objective of a 30% rail modal shift by 2030, innovative players must consolidate their efforts. We are very proud to be selected by SOGET to cooperate in digital logistics in order to greatly improve the efficiency of rail transport and make our world a greener place. »

According to Hervé Cornède, Chairman of SOGET’s Executive Board: “Our main objective is to provide additional services to our clients. Click2Rail’s integration meets the needs of operators who want to use alternatives to road transport. This completes our work on the development of river transport, since we have been connecting all the river terminals of the Seine Axis via our systems for nearly 10 years. It is also in line with the ambitions of the French government “Towards a more competitive supply chain for business and sustainable development” in the report submitted by Mr Hemar and Mr Daher last month to the French Prime Minister”.

The agreement between the two entities also provides for the development of interfaces between the S)ONE Port Community System proposed by SOGET and the Click2Rail platform, to automate certain procedures and the dissemination of information between software, in order to go further in facilitation and offer an even higher value-added service to users throughout the supply chain.

Source: SOGET