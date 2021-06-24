SOHAR Port and Freezone Ink Strategic MoU with Brazilian Port of Pecém

SOHAR Port and Freezone have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Port of Pecém in Ceará, one of Brazil’s top ten major ports. The agreement will allow the entities to collaboratively advance their global maritime and logistics operations, enacting a number of shared objectives including the exploration of joint business opportunities, the exchange of knowledge and best practices, and developing technologies for green hydrogen and other renewables, in cooperation with its shareholders, Port of Rotterdam and ASYAD. As one of the world’s fastest-growing ports, the tie-up reinforces SOHAR growth strategy while strengthening its position as a key logistics hub in the region and beyond.

“International partnerships, like the one with Pecém, allow us to consolidate expertise that helps us strengthen and expand our world port network and foster economic competitiveness,” said Mark Geilenkirchen, Chief Executive Officer of SOHAR Port. “Particularly with Brazil being such a strong player in food exports, Pecém is a welcome addition to our flourishing food cluster. At the same time, by showcasing the incredible success Vale has achieved in Oman over the last 10 years, it will enable us to demonstrate to Brazilian companies the vast opportunities SOHAR has to offer.”

Danilo Serpa, CEO of Complex of Pecém said, “Our relationship with the Port of Rotterdam, who has been our partner since 2018, has opened up many new opportunities for us, including our latest with the SOHAR. Strategically located on a global trade route connecting Europe and Asia, it presents us with unrivalled connectivity, helping us to tap into the tremendous potential of the region. We look forward to linking both ports and bringing value to our shared customer base.”

As the closest Brazilian terminal to both the USA and Europe, the Port of Pecém is becoming a main hub for North and Northeast Brazil. Considered to have the best port and hinterland infrastructure connectivity in the region, it is one of just a few Brazilian terminals capable of handling ultra large container vessels.

Source: SOHAR Port and Freezone