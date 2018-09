Sokol crude oil loadings from Sakhalin-1 set at 1.1 mln t for November

Russia’s Sakhalin Sokol crude oil loadings from De-Kastri terminal in the Sakhalin-1 project are planned at 1.1 million tonnes for November, unchanged from the October plan, according to a preliminary loading schedule seen by Reuters.

* India’s ONGC Videsh has sold a cargo of Russian Sokol crude loading in November at the highest premium in four months, boosted by robust demand in Asia ahead of peak winter consumption, trade sources said on Thursday.

* Sokol crude oil is produced on the Sakhalin-1 project operated by Exxon Neftegaz Limited. Sakhalin-1 shareholders are ExxonMobil, SODECO, ONGC Videsh and Rosneft.

* The Sokol preliminary loading plan for November, according to trade data, is below:

NOVEMBER SLOT PRODUCER LOADING DATES VOLUME '000 tonnes 1 Rosneft 1 4 100 2 ENL 5 8 100 3 ONGC 8 11 100 4 SODECO 11 14 100 5 ENL 13 16 100 6 Rosneft 15 18 100 7 ONGC 18 21 100 8 SODECO 20 23 100 9 ENL 23 26 100 10 Rosneft 25 28 100 11 SODECO 28 31 100 TOTAL: 1100

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Olga Yagova; Editing by Jan Harvey)