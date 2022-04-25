SOL-X at Posidonia 2022

SOL-X is excited to participate in Posidonia 2022 in Athens, home to one of the largest shipping communities in the world.

We will be unveiling our latest version of SAFEVUE.ai that addresses Human Factors with Game Changing Safety Workflow Automation and Crew Wellbeing Insights. As part of the holistic approach to crew safety and wellbeing, SOL-X will also be showcasing one of the world’s first ATEX Zone 1 approved SmartWatch. We will demonstrate how it enhances the different facets of crew safety management onboard related to some of the most common incidents.

“SOL-X is excited to be participating in this year’s Posidonia, to meet one of the world’s largest shipping communities and most progressive ship owners, managers, and service operators in support of the world’s largest fleet. We believe our game changing solution SAFEVUE.ai will elevate crew safety management entirely and delivers operational efficiency, safety, and compliance assurance, and most importantly differentiate your business competitiveness.” – Paul Keng Teoh, VP of Growth.

Visit our stand at Hall 3 No. 3.251, from 6 to 10 June.

Source: SOL-X