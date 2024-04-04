Solar and Wind Power Generation Begins at Finished-Vehicle Logistics Terminal at Port of Tianjin, China Toward the realization of an eco-friendly green terminal

Two wind turbines have started operation at a finished-vehicle logistics terminal operated by an NYK affiliate company at the port of Tianjin, China. Together with the terminal’s solar power system, which has been in operation since March 2022, the new facility will be able to supply all the electricity needed by the finished-vehicle logistics terminal operated by the NYK affiliate at the port of Tianjin. In fact, on January 17 the terminal was presented with a carbon neutrality evaluation certificate from China Classification Society, a third-party certification body.

The terminal’s solar power system includes photovoltaic panels that have been installed on top of the terminal’s covered parking lot. The amount of electricity generated will be approximately 1.75 million kwh/year, which will reduce dioxide (CO2) emissions by about 1,400 tons/year.

In terms of wind power generation, two wind turbines have been installed on the terminal site. The amount of electricity generated will be approximately 23 million kwh/year, which will reduce CO2 emissions by about 23,000 tons/year. The wind turbines have been designed and installed with due consideration for the surrounding environment and safety.

Yutaka Ikeda, managing executive officer and chief executive of NYK’s Automotive Transportation Headquarters, commented, “I am very pleased that the solar and wind power generation systems at the finished-vehicle logistics terminal in Tianjin, China, in which NYK has invested, have started operation and that the terminal has received a carbon neutrality evaluation certificate in recognition of the effectiveness in combating climate change and reducing the environmental impact. The finished-vehicle logistics terminals operated by the NYK Group have already begun using renewable energy at the Daikoku C-3 Terminal at the port of Yokohama and the ICO Terminal at the port of Zeebrugge, Belgium. The NYK Group will continue to realize eco-friendly green terminals by horizontally expanding the know-how of use of renewable energy to the finished-vehicle logistics terminals that we operate around the world.”

On February 3, 2021, NYK released the “NYK Group ESG Story ,” which aims to further integrate ESG into the company’s management strategy and promotes activities that contribute to the achievement of the SDGs through business activities. On March 24, 2022, NYK released the updated “NYK Group ESG Story 2022 ,” which introduces initiatives for integrating ESG into the Group’s management strategies set forth in the “NYK Group ESG Story” and provides a partial explanation of the Group’s sustainable growth strategy from a long-term perspective.

In addition, NYK has established “Sail GREEN” as the company’s ESG brand to emphasize NYK’s efforts to reduce GHG emissions through the transport of goods and contribute to the eco-friendly supply chains of customers, regardless of the mode of transport (e.g., by sea or land, through terminals, etc.). This initiative is part of tha

Source: Nippon Yusen Kaisha