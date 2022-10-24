Recent News

  

SOLAS – Amendments to the IMSBC Code (Amendment 06-21)

Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the normal 2-year revision cycle has been interrupted and contracting governments to the SOLAS Convention may apply the latest amendments in whole or in part on a voluntary basis from 1 January 2023. Mandatory compliance with the amended IMSBC Code requirements will begin on 1 December 2023.

A new 2022 edition of the IMSBC Code has now been published by IMO which incorporates the 06-21 amendments. Copies can be obtained via the IMO publications website. The primary changes from the 2020 edition (incorporating amendment 05-19) are as follows:

• Revisions to various existing individual schedules for solid bulk cargoes
• Existing schedules for AMMONIUM NITRATE BASED FERTILIZER (non-hazardous) and SUPERPHOSPHATE (triple, granular) are both deleted in their entirety
• New individual schedules added for
– AMMONIUM NITRATE BASED FERTILIZER
– AMMONIUM NITRATE BASED FERTILIZER MHB
– CLAM SHELL
– LEACH RESIDUE CONTAINING LEAD
– SUPERPHOSPHATE (triple, granular) – this replaces the old schedule

• A revised definition for Group A to include dynamic separation as well as liquefaction.
• Dynamic separation is newly defined
Source: West of England

