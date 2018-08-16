Solid cost control brings EBITDA to the record level

Epic Gas posted its 2Q18 report this morning. Despite revenues being down on QoQ basis and lower than we anticipated, very solid cost control brought the EBITDA figure to the record level. Market fundamentals remain positive for the company, while the recent refinancing provided some stability. We are unlikely to make any major changes to our model following the report, while our recommendation will depend on the share reaction.

Record-high EBITDA due to solid cost management

Epic Gas posted 2Q18 report with revenues improving YoY following better market conditions, but lagging QoQ and 7% below our estimates. However, mostly thanks to reduced vessel operating expenses and lower voyage expenses QoQ, EBITDA came at the record-high level of USD 9.6m (USD 9.1m projected by us). Although the bottom line was again in the negative territory, this comes as no surprise and we anticipate it to remain so until the end of 2019.

LPG market fundamentals improving

Having a fleet of 39 vessels and being the largest commercial operator of pressurized LPG carriers, Epic Gas is well positioned to benefit from the improving fundamentals. Global seaborne LPG volume is expected to grow by 3.5% in 2018 and beyond, according to FGE (Facts Global Energy), while the vessel supply is reducing – during the quarter two 7,500cbm vessels were delivered to the market, but three 3,200cbm pressurized and six semi-ref vessels were sold for scrap, translating into a net reduction in total fleet capacity of 1.2%.

Reduced short term liquidity risk; estimates likely to be slightly improved

The recent refinancing in July not only covered the loan facility expiring in 2019, but also allowed the company to reduce its margin by 85bps and provided additional USD 5.5m for general corporate purposes.

