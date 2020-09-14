Solis Marine Consultants adds to its Cargo and Shipping Team

Captain Paul Walton has joined Solis Marine Consultants as a Consultant Master Mariner, adding further expertise to the company’s global cargo and shipping incidents team.

Paul specialises in the investigation of marine incidents and providing expert advice on issues relating to bulk and break-bulk cargoes, groundings, collisions, unsafe port/berth claims and international safety management issues.

He has prepared expert reports for London, Singapore and Hong Kong arbitration tribunals, and given oral evidence in arbitration as well as acting as a Nautical Assessor to the High Court, Hong Kong.

Paul has many years of experience as a master and in ship management of Panamax, Handymax and Handysize bulk carriers worldwide.

He also has considerable experience of a wide range of bulk and break-bulk cargoes, ranging from ores, cement, coal, grain, steel, timber, forestry products, container, car/trailers, project cargoes and heavy lifts. Having spent seven years in Asia, Paul has been involved in several cargo liquefaction cases.

Paul has also carried out hull and machinery and condition surveys on a wide variety of offshore vessels, heavy lift crane vessels/barges, ferries, bulk carriers and container vessels.

Solis Marine senior partner John Simpson said: “Cargo loss and damage form a significant proportion of our investigation work, from both a dispute resolution perspective and in relation to salvage and wreck situations. We are delighted that Paul has joined Solis Marine as a Consultant to enhance those services and others matters related to shipping safety management.”

Paul Walton said: “Solis Marine is extensively involved with issues involving cargoes ranging from containers and hydrocarbons to a wide variety of bulk, break bulk and project cargoes where discharge, transport, storage and sale have been issues dealt with. My experience of the planning, loading and carriage of all types of cargo carried worldwide together with the associated risks will be key areas of focus.”



Source: Solis Marine Consultants