Solis Marine Consultants introduces new 2020 global webinar series

Solis Marine Consultants is introducing a series of tailored webinars over the summer and autumn period, providing expert technical content to marine insurers, lawyers, ship owners and managers on a range of global topics.

The webinars will cover wash damage investigations; container loss and container ship fires; project cargo challenges during Covid-19; and cargo issues in China.

Other sessions will address tugs and towage; the data challenges for autonomous vessels, a session informed by the findings of the MCA’s recent MARLab project; the consequences of poor navigation practices; and marine renewables.

Each webinar is bespoke and delivered within a flexible 45 minute time period which includes a question and answer session.

Solis Marine managing partner Ros Blazejczyk said: “While travel restrictions are still in place, these new webinars offer clients seamless access to expert advice on a technical subject of their choice. The programme is flexible so we’d like to hear from clients if there is a subject outside of the current sessions that they would like us to cover.”

To discuss and book a webinar on your preferred date, contact Ros Blazejczyk, email [email protected]

Solis Marine Consultants provides independent, expert advice on global maritime and shipping incidents. Based in the UK, Rotterdam, Hong Kong, mainland China and Singapore, Solis Marine’s partners and experts provide incident responses and advice on salvage and wreck removal, dispute resolution, loss prevention and general vessel services.

Solis Marine’s approach is supported by Rapid Replay, a proprietary platform which combines AIS vessel tracking data with master mariner expertise to give shipowners, insurers and lawyers access to clear and unbiased reconstructions.

The group includes Solis Marine Engineering which provides naval architecture, design and operational support services to the offshore, oil and gas and shipping industries.

As the lead partner of the MCA MARLab project, Solis is a key player in the emergence of autonomous surface level ships (MASS) and smart shipping.

Source: Solis Marine Consultants