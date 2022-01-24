Solis Marine Consultants Joins Team Humber Marine Alliance

Solis Marine Consultants, a leading independent multi-disciplinary international marine consultancy, has joined Team Humber Marine Alliance.

Membership of the THMA supports the expansion of the company’s UK footprint and the scope of its work in the region’s burgeoning offshore renewables sector.

Solis Marine co-founder and senior partner John Simpson said: “With the awarding of freeport status and a number of long-term investments in the pipeline, the Humber is continuing to grow as a global centre for the development of offshore renewables, bringing with it investment, new business opportunities and jobs growth.

“Joining the THMA strengthens our ties with the P&I Clubs, insurers, lawyers, ship owners and ship repairers in Northeast of England and our links with the renewables industry and likeminded companies working to advance the blue economy.”

Solis Marine has an established track record in the offshore renewables and clean energy sectors. Based out of Falmouth, London and Singapore, sister company Solis Marine Engineering has a team of naval architects who are working on a cluster of projects including the development of electric boats and ferries, hydrogen powered ships and programmes to advance the development of low emission fleet robotics, offshore service and autonomous vessels which capture subsea marine data.

In addition, the company recently recruited Chartered Engineer and Chartered Marine Engineer Chris Gascoigne in the newly created role of Head of Marine Engineering Services with a remit to develop the company’s global surveying, expert investigations and marine engineering practice.

As part of its THMA membership, Solis Marine will also be exhibiting at the Offshore Wind Connections conference at The Spa in Bridlington on April 27 and 28.

Source: Solis Marine Consultants