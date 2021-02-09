Solis Marine Consultants launches Alliance network with Myrcator MCS

Solis Marine Consultants has announced that the Group is forming a new Alliance of partners to enhance its global reach and independent network of services.

Whilst remaining fully independent, under the terms of the Alliance, each partner will support the other by providing enhanced global reach, greater local attendance and local response capability, and additional areas of expertise for the benefit of the partners’ respective clients.

The Alliance launches with new partner Myrcator Marine & Cargo Solutions FZE in the Middle East.

Solis Marine currently operates out of a network of offices located in London, Falmouth, Rotterdam, Singapore, Shanghai and Qingdao. Founded by Cris Partridge, Myrcator MCS is based in the UAE.

The partnership provides Solis Marine with dedicated local support for its activities across the Middle East, while Myrcator will be able to call upon Solis Marine’s resources globally.

Solis Marine Group Chairman Nigel Clark said: “As we continue to grow the Group we are looking to support that growth by entering into new Alliances with trusted partners such as Myrcator. Not only does this give us further geographical reach with the benefit of local knowledge, it also brings additional skills into the business. We look forward to working with Cris in the coming years.”

Cris Partridge, Managing Director at Myrcator, said: “This is an exciting opportunity in the development of Myrcator MCS. With this alliance we strengthen our position through enhanced services offerings to our clients from renowned experts. We are delighted to be able to add our expertise and regional knowledge to Solis Marine’s global footprint. I look forward to developing opportunities with and through Solis Marine and working with their team moving forward.”

Other Alliance partners related to shipping incidents and investigations will be confirmed shortly.

Source: Solis Marine