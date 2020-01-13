Solis Marine launches global Fire and Chemicals emergency response consultancy

Leading marine casualty management consultancy Solis Marine has introduced a global Fire and Chemicals emergency response operation. The new division will be led by global expert Sander Loef who will be based out of a new strategically located office opening in the Netherlands.

Sander Loef joins Solis Marine as marine consultant, fire and chemicals specialist, and becomes general manager of the Rotterdam based operation. His appointment meets client demand for specialist advice in relation to fire, chemical and oil spill response and risk assessment.

Going forward, Solis Marine will now offer on-site attendance or remote advice round the clock to clients for the investigation of fire and chemical incidents involving all vessel types, cargo fire or spills in port, offshore or at sea.

Sander is an acknowledged marine fire and chemicals expert and has been involved in a number of emergency response operations worldwide. Over the past 17 years he has worked as a firefighting expert, dangerous goods and hazmat specialist and oil spill response co-ordination and safety officer. He also brings experience in maritime commercial, operational, logistical, financial, legal and insurance matters. Sander has also investigated a number of incidents and provided expert reports including giving expert evidence in court and tribunals.

Sander has previously held senior positions at international consultancies. His expertise complements the existing strengths of the Solis Marine casualty management team and its multi-disciplined approach to incident investigation.

Solis Marine Consultants co-founder and senior partner Captain John Simpson said: “We are developing our services to meet client demand for specialist fire and chemical advice and risk assurance. The arrival of Sander means we can expand our operations into an area of growing risk which is generating significant losses for the industry.”

“We see significant demand for our core services of casualty management, casualty investigation, expert witness and distressed cargo management, and also for our project cargo and marine warranty services. As with all of our offices, our new base in Rotterdam will provide support to Solis Marine’s clients on a worldwide basis as well as providing direct support to our growing client base in Europe.”

“The Port of Rotterdam is the largest in Europe and a major maritime hub and so this was a natural choice of strategic location for Solis Marine’s latest expansion in Europe as we look to grow our global footprint and the range of client services we offer.”

Sander said: “Fires and explosions on board vessels continue to generate very large losses. Insurers have rightly flagged incidents like these as a growing risk in recent years. The combined expertise and know-how provided by Solis Marine allows for a pragmatic approach to help investors, owners, financial institutions, insurers and cargo interests take concrete steps to mitigate the risk of fire and chemical marine disasters.”

As well as incident investigation, Solis Marine also specialises in salvage cases, acting on behalf of insurers, insured interests and salvors. Work undertaken will now include the constant monitoring and control of operations and potential and existing hazardous situations involving combustible, polluting and chemical spills.

In addition, Solis Marine will provide risk assurance to help clients navigate complex law and jurisdiction regards fire safety by assessing compliance and evaluating risk.

Solis Marine Consultants BV will be based at Kleiweg 185 B01, 3051 XH Rotterdam, The Netherlands, telephone +31 (0)6 8009 3529.

Source: Solis Marine Consultants