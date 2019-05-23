Solstad Offshore: Awarded contract for two PSV’s in Norway

Recent News

  
Wintershall DEA have awarded Solstad Offshore a 10 wells firm (estimated 30 months) + options contract to support their West Mira drilling campaign. Commencement of the contract will take place in August/September 2019, and will be covered by the large PSVs Normand Falnes ((VS 485 MkII, built 2011) and Normand Naley (VS 485 MkII, built 2011).

Normand Falnes is currently being reactivated from layup and have also been secured by Vår Energi for a 1 well (Approximately 80 days) contract to support their Scarabeo 8 drilling operation in the Norwegian Sea; starting early June 2019. As a result the vessel is fully committed up to commencement of the Wintershall DEA contract.

The latest contract awards contribute positively to the Solstad fleet backlog at rates that reflect improving market conditions for vessel Owners.
Source: Solstad Offshore

